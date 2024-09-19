Embraer’s Millennium and Super Tucanos generate new customers
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has delivered the first C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Hungarian Air Force, while new contracts have been announced for A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft for Paraguay and Uruguay.
Millennium is not solely an aircraft for combat missions as it can also be used for HA/DR operations, making the platform a “true” multi-mission aircraft, Embraer told Shephard at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference 2024 in mid-September. The aircraft delivered to Hungarian Air Force has become the first model equipped with a roll-on/roll-off Intensive Care Unit.
In another first for the company, a C-390 assigned
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Kongsberg to invest $110 million to increase production capacities in the US
Expected contracts from the US Armed Forces will see the company build a new facility in Virginia, as well as improving and expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Pennsylvania.
-
Saab delivers fifth and final GlobalEye to UAE
Saab delivered the fourth GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the UAE earlier this year with the fifth aircraft concluding the order.
-
US Air Force eyes multi-orbit SATCOM capabilities
The service is interested in the benefits it can provide such as network throughput, low latency, and resiliency for encrypted and non-encrypted communications.
-
New vision-based navigation integration offers protection to UAS
ESEN has integrated its vision-based navigation system into ArduPilot providing an alternative PNT source for UAS.