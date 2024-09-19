To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Embraer’s Millennium and Super Tucanos generate new customers

19th September 2024 - 15:39 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

A C-390 Millennium aircraft performing a chaff and flare launch test. (Photo: Embraer)

Described as a “true” multi-role aircraft, Embraer has set an aim for the C-390 Millennium to be the cornerstone for different operations, from HA/DR to combat missions.

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has delivered the first C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Hungarian Air Force, while new contracts have been announced for A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft for Paraguay and Uruguay.

Millennium is not solely an aircraft for combat missions as it can also be used for HA/DR operations, making the platform a “true” multi-mission aircraft, Embraer told Shephard at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference 2024 in mid-September. The aircraft delivered to Hungarian Air Force has become the first model equipped with a roll-on/roll-off Intensive Care Unit.

In another first for the company, a C-390 assigned

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues

