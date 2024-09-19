Embraer’s Millennium and Super Tucanos generate new customers

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has delivered the first C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Hungarian Air Force, while new contracts have been announced for A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft for Paraguay and Uruguay.

Millennium is not solely an aircraft for combat missions as it can also be used for HA/DR operations, making the platform a “true” multi-mission aircraft, Embraer told Shephard at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference 2024 in mid-September. The aircraft delivered to Hungarian Air Force has become the first model equipped with a roll-on/roll-off Intensive Care Unit.

In another first for the company, a C-390 assigned