Thomas Global Systems to deliver immersive trainers for Australian M1A2 Abrams

Australian defence technology contractor Thomas Global Systems has been selected as the prime system integrator for the Australian Army’s M1A2 Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainer (ITT).

The company will establish a new manufacturing facility in Newington, NSW, to deliver the 16 ITTs in the next five years.

In addition to the acquisition contract, Thomas Global Systems has signed a separate support contract to provide ongoing sustainment and support services for the systems. This brings the total programme value to approximately AUD 50 million.

The manufacturer said 12 of the ITTs will be containerised and deployed throughout Australia, whereas four of them will be permanently established in classroom format at the Armoured Vehicle Simulation Site at Puckapunyal, Victoria.

Managing Director of Defence Australia at Thomas Global Andrew Hutchinson said: ‘This Contract will enable Thomas Global Systems to further develop its sovereign design and manufacturing capability in complex immersive training systems in Australia.’

The country released an RfT for the development and production of the ITT in June 2020 as its Army prepared to upgrade its existing M1A1 AIM Abram MBTs to the M1A2 configuration.