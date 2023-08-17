Textron completes T-6C Texan II deliveries to Tunisia

The eight T-6C Texan II next-generation training aircraft are set to play a crucial role in Tunisia's ambitious 2030 Aviation Modernisation Plan. The news comes just a few weeks after the US handed over the first four of eight T-6C trainer aircraft to Tunisia.

Joining forces with Textron Aviation Defense and the US government, Tunisia committed to acquiring eight Textron T-6C Trainer Aircraft through a $136 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.

‘There were aircraft that completed the Textron production line in Sept and October 2022, but remained in the US and under the control of Textron Aviation (USG Control) until