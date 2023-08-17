Textron completes T-6C Texan II deliveries to Tunisia
The eight T-6C Texan II next-generation training aircraft are set to play a crucial role in Tunisia's ambitious 2030 Aviation Modernisation Plan. The news comes just a few weeks after the US handed over the first four of eight T-6C trainer aircraft to Tunisia.
Joining forces with Textron Aviation Defense and the US government, Tunisia committed to acquiring eight Textron T-6C Trainer Aircraft through a $136 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.
‘There were aircraft that completed the Textron production line in Sept and October 2022, but remained in the US and under the control of Textron Aviation (USG Control) until
Adacel joins CAE team to pursue Australian future air mission training project
Air traffic control training and simulation solution provider Adacel has joined the CAE-led Team AUStringer in response to the Australian AIR 5428 Phase 3, Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) effort.
DiSTI releases latest procedural-based virtual training solution
The DiSTI Corporation has released VE Studio 2023.2, the company’s solution for procedural-based virtual training development.
UK trains hundreds of Ukrainian marines
Ukrainian marines were trained by Royal Marines and British Army Commandos to conduct small boat amphibious operations, including beach raids.
Babcock to train British Army soldiers through engineering apprenticeship
Babcock International has been awarded a six-year contract to continue to support the British Army in delivering one of the biggest apprenticeship programmes in the UK.