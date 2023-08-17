To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Textron completes T-6C Texan II deliveries to Tunisia

17th August 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The T-6C covers a range of tasks from initial pilot screening to advanced operational training. (Photo: Textron Aviation)

The eighth and last Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft has arrived in support of Tunisian Air Force pilot training at No 13 Squadron at Sfax Air Base in Tunisia.

The eight T-6C Texan II next-generation training aircraft are set to play a crucial role in Tunisia's ambitious 2030 Aviation Modernisation Plan. The news comes just a few weeks after the US handed over the first four of eight T-6C trainer aircraft to Tunisia.

Joining forces with Textron Aviation Defense and the US government, Tunisia committed to acquiring eight Textron T-6C Trainer Aircraft through a $136 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.

‘There were aircraft that completed the Textron production line in Sept and October 2022, but remained in the US and under the control of Textron Aviation (USG Control) until

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us