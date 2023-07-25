Tunisia receives four US Textron T-6C trainer aircraft

The remaining four aircraft will be delivered within the next 30 days.

The Tunisian Air Force took a step towards bolstering its capabilities by entering into an agreement in 2020.

Joining forces with Textron Aviation Defense and the US government, Tunisia committed to acquiring eight Textron T-6C Trainer Aircraft through a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.

The next-generation training aircraft are set to play a crucial role in Tunisia's ambitious 2030 Aviation Modernisation Plan.

By incorporating the T-6C, the country aims to modernise its pilot training programmes, equipping future generations of Tunisian aviators with a more advanced capability.

The T-6C