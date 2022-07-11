To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan demonstrates T-5 advanced jet trainer

11th July 2022 - 12:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The ROCAF is planning to buy 66 T-5 Brave Eagles by 2026. (Photo: CNA)

Taiwan’s air force displayed the capabilities of its new locally designed and manufactured T-5 advanced jet trainer.

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) showed off its new indigenous jet trainer on 6 July.

Developed by the state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), the T-5 Brave Eagle is suitable for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat training missions.

The T-5 is similar to the F-CK-1 fighter that was earlier manufactured and recently upgraded by AIDC.

The aircraft can land and take off using a shorter runway. It can be integrated with a variety of live weapons, though this is still under testing.

The ROCAF is planning to buy 66 units by 2026 under a contract worth NT$68.6 billion ($2.2 billion) to replace its ageing fleet of AT-3 and F-5E/F accident-prone training aircraft.

The first two T-5s were handed over to the ROCAF in late 2021.

The new T-5 is also the result of Taiwan’s aspirations to prioritise locally designed and manufactured military equipment.

