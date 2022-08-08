To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Starlite Aviation to purchase Vrgineers sims

8th August 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

A military training solution in South Africa is a new version of the reconfigurable trainer developed by Vrgineers. (Photo: Starlite Aviation Academy)

Starlite Aviation Academy and CHS Tactical will use a reconfigurable trainer solution from Vrgineers to train helicopter and fixed-wing pilots in South Africa.

South African flying training provider Starlite Aviation Academy has bought four Vrgineers rotary-wing and two fixed-wing mission simulators.

Through the approximately $1 million contract, Starlite Aviation has established itself as the first African company to operate a dedicated VR mission training facility for defence purposes.

The training solution is a new version of the reconfigurable trainer developed by Vrgineers. The new models are equipped with a new suite of dynamic environment software and full instructor operating stations, the company said in an 8 August statement.

The instruction will be provided by a team of ex-UK military aviation tactics instructors from CHS Tactical,

