Starlite Aviation to purchase Vrgineers sims
South African flying training provider Starlite Aviation Academy has bought four Vrgineers rotary-wing and two fixed-wing mission simulators.
Through the approximately $1 million contract, Starlite Aviation has established itself as the first African company to operate a dedicated VR mission training facility for defence purposes.
The training solution is a new version of the reconfigurable trainer developed by Vrgineers. The new models are equipped with a new suite of dynamic environment software and full instructor operating stations, the company said in an 8 August statement.
The instruction will be provided by a team of ex-UK military aviation tactics instructors from CHS Tactical,
