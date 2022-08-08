Starlite Aviation to purchase Vrgineers sims

South African flying training provider Starlite Aviation Academy has bought four Vrgineers rotary-wing and two fixed-wing mission simulators.

Through the approximately $1 million contract, Starlite Aviation has established itself as the first African company to operate a dedicated VR mission training facility for defence purposes.

The training solution is a new version of the reconfigurable trainer developed by Vrgineers. The new models are equipped with a new suite of dynamic environment software and full instructor operating stations, the company said in an 8 August statement.

The instruction will be provided by a team of ex-UK military aviation tactics instructors from CHS Tactical,