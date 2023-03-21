Why cybersecurity must be a priority for Latin American militaries

The growing proliferation of cyber threats and the risks they pose to critical defence and security structures are endangering Latin American countries.

To ensure the readiness of armed forces and protection of civilians, defence experts warn that cybersecurity capabilities should be a priority in the short term.

The lack of a strong cybersecurity culture and adequate funds to invest in this domain alongside the widespread Chinese presence in the region are the main obstacles to be overcome by governments.

During the 5th Annual Forum on Security Challenges in Latin America: Contemporary and Evolving Threats recently co-hosted by Johns Hopkins