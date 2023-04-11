CAES to supply new radio frequency jammers for US Navy Growler aircraft

CAES has been awarded a contract from the USN for initial pre-production of the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) transmitter, a modification to the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Transmitter (LBT).

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES said: 'We have been investing to advance the system capabilities and SWaP for these applications and are excited to see it in use.'

CAES has developed, produced and delivered LBT transmitters for USN and RAAF EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft fleets.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USN is funding an ongoing F/A-18E/F and EA-18G Service Life Extension Programme, aimed at providing structural and subsystems enhancements. This will extend service life and maintain sufficient aircraft inventory to meet operational requirements through to 2046.

This is complemented by an ongoing set of upgrades undertaken under the umbrella of the F-18 Operational Safety Improvement Program. These provide capability upgrades to weapons and sensors, including the AN/ALQ-99 in advance of its eventual replacement by the Next Generation Jammer.