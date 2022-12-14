Singapore creates submarine digital twin for integrated training
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) claimed that it has created the world’s first integrated submarine training suite. It consists of a virtual digital twin of the entire Invincible-class Type 218SG submarine, command and dive simulators and a maintenance trainer.
At the core is the virtual procedure trainer (VPT), which replicates over 12 million parts of the Type 218SG in a fully actuatable virtual model.
Developed by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and the Defence Science and Technology Agency, the VPT is linked to the three hands-on trainers to execute full training across submarine functions. Furthermore, actions in all modules create
More from Training
-
I/ITSEC 2022: HII enhances human-machine teaming training for US Army
HII’s crewed-uncrewed teaming training system has been tested with the US Army’s Apache, but it can operate with any autonomous system with the right equipment to receive data.
-
Leonardo explores 6th-generation combat aircraft simulation at I/ITSEC 2022
Leonardo is developing the Smart Chair system in its Battle Lab that allows for advanced pilot training for multi-domain scenarios and can potentially 'replicate a sixth-generation fighter jet cockpit'.
-
I/ITSEC 2022: Red Hawk jet trainer to be digital platform from day one
Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk simulator and maintenance training system will allow pilots and ground crew to train in novel ways as soon as the platforms are delivered.
-
I/ITSEC 2022: Saab stays focused and committed to multi-site training delivery
Saab has increased training activities across core markets, opened combined training centres and is set to grow its business further.
-
I/ITSEC 2022: CAE to create ‘data ecosystem’ in synthetic environment and rethink approach to innovation
CAE believes the future of training technologies will be fundamentally driven by bringing different industries together and no single company can exist in a vacuum - an approach that defence should adopt too.