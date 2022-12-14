Singapore creates submarine digital twin for integrated training

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) claimed that it has created the world’s first integrated submarine training suite. It consists of a virtual digital twin of the entire Invincible-class Type 218SG submarine, command and dive simulators and a maintenance trainer.

At the core is the virtual procedure trainer (VPT), which replicates over 12 million parts of the Type 218SG in a fully actuatable virtual model.

Developed by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and the Defence Science and Technology Agency, the VPT is linked to the three hands-on trainers to execute full training across submarine functions. Furthermore, actions in all modules create