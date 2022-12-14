To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Singapore creates submarine digital twin for integrated training

Singapore creates submarine digital twin for integrated training

14th December 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Kiel

The virtual procedure trainer here shows the Type 218SG’s bunk area. (Photo: Chen Chuanren)

Singapore is combining advanced virtual trainers with its new submarine fleet to get the most from the platform.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) claimed that it has created the world’s first integrated submarine training suite. It consists of a virtual digital twin of the entire Invincible-class Type 218SG submarine, command and dive simulators and a maintenance trainer.

At the core is the virtual procedure trainer (VPT), which replicates over 12 million parts of the Type 218SG in a fully actuatable virtual model.

Developed by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and the Defence Science and Technology Agency, the VPT is linked to the three hands-on trainers to execute full training across submarine functions. Furthermore, actions in all modules create

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

