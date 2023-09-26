Singapore Army experiments with robot dog teaming at Exercise Forging Sabre

The Singapore Army is currently experimenting with autonomous teaming of legged robots, more commonly known as robodogs, and UAVs for urban operations.

The project is fruition of an MoU signed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Ghost Robotics in 2021.

Three Ghost Vision 60 robots were taken to Exercise Forging Sabre in the US, with DSTA having developed autonomous algorithms and sensors. Shephard witnessed the simultaneous autonomous searching and acquisition of targets by two Vision 60 robots in two shipping containers.

Using mounted LiDAR sensors and cameras, the robots mapped out the interior of the spaces and,