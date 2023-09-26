To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Army experiments with robot dog teaming at Exercise Forging Sabre

26th September 2023 - 12:27 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Mountain Home

RSS

A Ghost Vision 60 robodog participates in teaming trials at Exercise Forging Sabre. (Photo: Chen Chuanren)

The Singapore Army is testing robotic dogs and UAVs for urban operations on exercise in the US.

The Singapore Army is currently experimenting with autonomous teaming of legged robots, more commonly known as robodogs, and UAVs for urban operations.

The project is fruition of an MoU signed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Ghost Robotics in 2021.

Three Ghost Vision 60 robots were taken to Exercise Forging Sabre in the US, with DSTA having developed autonomous algorithms and sensors. Shephard witnessed the simultaneous autonomous searching and acquisition of targets by two Vision 60 robots in two shipping containers.

Using mounted LiDAR sensors and cameras, the robots mapped out the interior of the spaces and,

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

