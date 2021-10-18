To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore teams up with Ghost Robotics to develop robodogs

18th October 2021 - 02:10 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

A Ghost Robotics legged robot with a picking arm. The company is collaborating with Singapore’s DSTA (Ghost Robotics)

Singapore's military is exploring the use of robots as well as more innovative use of digital and AI technologies.

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has inked an MoU with Ghost Robotics to research and develop new technologies relating to legged robots for Singapore Armed Forces requirements.

This occurred as the defence agency pours ‘significant investments’ into its digital and autonomous portfolio.

The tie-up with Ghost Robotics will see the two parties ‘identify, test and develop novel technologies’. Robots will integrate with new multi-axis manipulators and solid-state batteries or fuel cells so they can remain operational for extended periods.

A study will pair Ghost Robotics’ systems using DSTA’s Robotics Command, Control and Communications system, enabling operators to control …

