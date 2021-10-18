Singapore teams up with Ghost Robotics to develop robodogs

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has inked an MoU with Ghost Robotics to research and develop new technologies relating to legged robots for Singapore Armed Forces requirements.

This occurred as the defence agency pours ‘significant investments’ into its digital and autonomous portfolio.

The tie-up with Ghost Robotics will see the two parties ‘identify, test and develop novel technologies’. Robots will integrate with new multi-axis manipulators and solid-state batteries or fuel cells so they can remain operational for extended periods.

A study will pair Ghost Robotics’ systems using DSTA’s Robotics Command, Control and Communications system, enabling operators to control …