I/ITSEC 2021: Games come of age as CAE launches Prodigy IG

CAE said at I/ITSEC 2021 that Prodigy will result in, ‘reduced visual system recurring and operating costs by 25 to 50%’. (Photo: CAE)

CAE launched its games-based Prodigy IG in connection with Epic Games at I/ITSEC 2021.

CAE has launched a new games-based image generator, the CAE Prodigy. The company says that the new IG, ‘leverages Epic Games’ Unreal Engine’ with the, ‘ability to support a thousand-fold increase in the number of entities in a virtual environment’.

As part of the launch, CAE will be demonstrating Prodigy as part of its e-Series MR Prodigy Visual System, a holistic visual simulation solution combining the image generator, projectors and dome display into an integrated training system designed specifically for fighter and fast-jet training applications.

Such systems have already been sold to the UK RAF and Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), in both cases featuring CAE’s Medallion IG.

Like Medallion, the company has said that Prodigy includes full support for the Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) protocol. Importantly, the company claims that Prodigy is also compatible with current Medallion databases thereby providing a smooth upgrade path for current users of that system.

In terms of Prodigy’s benefits, CAE has highlighted Unreal Engine’s high scene density, enhanced lighting and special effects along with the generation of more and scalable entities.

Other benefits include support for AI; COTS hardware reducing the overall IG footprint by up to 50% compared to Medallion; support for industry standards, including Windows 10, OpenGL, Open Flight and OGC CDB; and compatibility with projectors featuring up to 8K resolution and the ability to operate at up to a 120Hz iteration rate.

Prodigy IG has an improved resolution compared to its predecessor. (Photo: CAE)

The new product is also using ray-tracing algorithms to improve the replication of reflections, shadowing, lighting and water effects. As well as out-of-the-window visualization, Prodigy IG can also be used for sensor simulation.

Prodigy marks a continuing trend of image generators to increase visual immersion and thereby, make virtual training as realistic as possible. As air forces around the world continue to conduct more and more training in the virtual environment, this trend is to be welcomed.

In terms of cost, CAE has said that Prodigy will result in, ‘reduced visual system recurring and operating costs by 25 to 50%’.

Although revolutionary is a strong word, the availability of Prodigy, alongside other products such as BISim’s VBS Blue IG, does show that games-based simulation systems have finally broken through the glass ceiling that many thought kept them out of the simulation big league.

Perhaps that point is also reinforced by BAE Systems following its decision to acquire BISim that was announced earlier this month.