Ryan Aerospace to add mixed reality to US Air Force simulators

Ryan Aerpspace Australia has been awarded a contract by the USAF to deliver mixed reality simulators for aviators training on the T-38C jet as part of the Fighter Bomber Fundamentals (FBF) course.

Ryan and partner Vertex Solutions will produce an upgrade package that will convert existing Immersive Training Devices into higher-end solutions, taking them from virtual reality to mixed reality (MR).

The initial requirement is to deliver a T-38C tactical trainer aircraft simulator for the 19th Air Force’s new FBF course under Air Education and Training Command. The modularity of the design, however, allows the Defense Innovation Unit, Ryan and Vertex to develop a capability that can be extended to other tactical jet trainer aircraft, such as the F-16 and T-7A.

The Virtual TRaining for Air Dominance (VTRAD) MR simulator project is an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract vehicle. It will deliver a prototype within one year from announcement of the solicitation, and a full solution (five devices initially) within a 19-month period.