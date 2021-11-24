I/ITSEC 2021: Ryan Aerospace selected for Vertex Solutions PTT team

The last of the 300 Ryan Aerospace flight training devices will be delivered in early 2022. (Photo: DVIDS)

As part of the Vertex Solutions team, Ryan Aerospace is delivering flight training simulators to support the USAF's Pilot Training Transformation programme.

Ryan Aerospace has been selected by prime contractor Vertex Solutions to supply nearly 300 fixed- and rotary-wing training simulators to the USAF as part of the Pilot Training Transformation (PTT) programme.

Vertex was awarded an Other Transaction Authority contract in July 2020 to lead PTT integration that is being managed by the USAF Air Education and Training Command, 19th Air Force and the US DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit.

Well known for its low-cost flight training devices, Ryan Aerospace developed a modular and reconfigurable flight training simulator that can be modified to represent a number of different aircraft.

Customers for the company’s flight training devices can be found in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore amongst others.

'If I can have you solo by ride four — as much as 10 rides sooner than normal —imagine what I can have you do between rides 4 and 44' — Maj Gen Craig Wills, 19th Air Force Commander

Ryan Aerospace claims that its simulators 'offer much greater value for money and have only a very small footprint compared to traditional training devices’.

Featuring a Learning Management System, the training devices can be reconfigured between instructor- or student-centric modes, with the latter featuring a virtual instructor. The system is supported by an after-action review software package that automatically assesses, grades and logs student performance.

‘It’s not because the VR puts magic in your head, it’s because the student has put hours and hours of practice into a very realistic training situation,’ said Maj Gen Craig Wills, 19th Air Force Commander. ‘It’s not that we want to cut those [flight hours] hours, but if I can have you solo by ride four — as much as 10 rides sooner than normal —imagine what I can you do between rides 4 and 44.’

Other industry members involved in the project include Precision Flight Controls, D-Box and Brunner Elektronik.

A number of devices have already been delivered with the remainder expected to be delivered and installed in early 2022.

PTT builds on the USAF’s previous Pilot Training Next programme.