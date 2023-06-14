RAF Valley expansion to bolster aircrew training
In a move that promises to strengthen training capabilities for the military aircrew of the future, RAF Valley has unveiled a new building extension.
The newly inaugurated Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) building is the result of a £175 million investment by the UK MoD into Ascent Flight Training's delivery of basic flight training within the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS).
The expansion project has been carried out through a partnership between Ascent, Babcock International and Kier.
The extension includes new simulators, additional instructors and enhanced facilities for basic flying training, boosting the training capacity at RAF Valley.
