To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RAF Valley expansion to bolster aircrew training

14th June 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The building will get a Texan dome simulator, a flying training device manufactured by Lockheed Martin. (Photo: RAF/UK Crown Copyright)

The Strategic Defence and Security Review initiative is expected to increase the throughput of trainee pilots by nearly 50%.

In a move that promises to strengthen training capabilities for the military aircrew of the future, RAF Valley has unveiled a new building extension.

The newly inaugurated Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) building is the result of a £175 million investment by the UK MoD into Ascent Flight Training's delivery of basic flight training within the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS).

The expansion project has been carried out through a partnership between Ascent, Babcock International and Kier.

The extension includes new simulators, additional instructors and enhanced facilities for basic flying training, boosting the training capacity at RAF Valley. 

Existing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us