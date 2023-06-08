New $156 million deal to advance UK aircrew training

The UK MoD has awarded Ascent Flight Training a three-year £125 million ($156 million) contract to support the next generation of aircrew training for RN and RAF personnel

The contract falls under the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) effort which Ascent has been managing since 2008.

The funding will support preparation of RN observers and RAF weapon system officers to operate on board the AW159 Wildcat and Merlin HM Mk2 helicopters, as well as the P-8 Poseidon and RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft.

Mission Aircrew training will be replaced in 2026 by the future intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance