New $156 million deal to advance UK aircrew training

8th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The effort will support the preparation of RN observers and RAF weapon system officers to operate on board the Wildcat, Merlin, P-8 Poseidon and RC-135 Rivet Joint. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The initiative under the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) will equip Royal Navy observers and Royal Air Force weapon system officers with the skills to operate advanced aircraft.

The UK MoD has awarded Ascent Flight Training a three-year £125 million ($156 million) contract to support the next generation of aircrew training for RN and RAF personnel

The contract falls under the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) effort which Ascent has been managing since 2008.

The funding will support preparation of RN observers and RAF weapon system officers to operate on board the AW159 Wildcat and Merlin HM Mk2 helicopters, as well as the P-8 Poseidon and RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft.

Mission Aircrew training will be replaced in 2026 by the future intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance

