Rheinmetall and Airbus deliver another A400 sim to Germany

Rheinmetall and Airbus have transferred an A400M cargo hold simulator to the Bundeswehr’s 62nd Air Transport Squadron (LTG 62) at Wunstorf in Lower Saxony.

The Cargo Hold Part Task Trainer (CPTT) will augment existing simulators and training systems at the German Air Force’s A400M Training Centre. In Wunstorf, cargo hold crews already train on the advanced Cargo Hold Trainer Enhanced (CHT-E).

Airbus, manufacturer of the A400M military transport aircraft, joined forces with Rheinmetall in February 2021 to supply two CPTT training simulators to the Bundeswehr’s Wunstorf and Altenstadt bases.

The Air Movement Training Centre in Altenstadt has already taken delivery of the training simulator at the end of 2022. Cargo personnel and paratroopers have been successfully training on the system ever since. The transfer of the second Rheinmetall simulator will bring the project to a close.

An exact replica of an A400M cargo hold, the A400M CPTT will allow cargo crew members, paratroopers and ground personnel to train in a realistic environment. The system has been designed to suit initial and advanced training, as well as refresher courses and mission rehearsal purposes.