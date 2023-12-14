Germany seals record-breaking contract for up to 82 Airbus H145M helicopters
Germany’s Bundeswehr has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters to purchase up to 82 H145m multi-role helicopters in a deal comprising 62 firm orders and an option to procure a further 20 platforms.
The contract has also included seven years of support and services to ensure optimal entry into service. The German Army will receive 57 helicopters, while the Luftwaffe's special forces will receive five. The German order has marked the largest ever placed for the H145M.
The basic version of the H145Ms ordered will be equipped with fixed provisions, including weapon management system HForce, developed by Airbus Helicopters, the company said. Germany has been operating 15 H145Ms since the summer of 2017.
As reported by Shephard earlier this week, the UK government has also been exploring the procurement of six Airbus H145 helicopters to potentially provide aviation support in operations in Brunei and Cyprus.
The H145M is a multi-role military helicopter that can be reconfigured from a light attack role with axial ballistic and guided weapons and a self-protection system into a special operations version.
Powered by two Turbomeca Arriel 2E engines, the H145M is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC).
