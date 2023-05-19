QinetiQ partners with US Navy and NATO on Formidable Shield exercise

QinetiQ is assisting once again with the delivery of this year's Exercise Formidable Shield (FS).

Led by the USN's Sixth Fleet with Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) delivery, FS is a live-fire integrated air and missile defence exercise taking place at MoD Hebrides in Scotland, and Andoya in Norway.

The exercise includes armed forces of 13 NATO allies and partners and incorporates multi-domain integration across participating nations.

The 2023 exercise features an increase in multi-national participation, with more than 20 ships and 35 aircraft and nearly 4,000 personnel taking part.

Managed by QinetiQ under a Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) agreement with the UK MoD, the Hebrides range allows ample space to test and evaluate capabilities in a real- world setting.

FS23 occupies 115,000km² of sanitised airspace with unlimited altitude.

QinetiQ Banshee Jet 80+ and other targets offer participants the opportunity to run integrated air and missile defence scenarios with ballistic missiles, sea skimming missiles and aggressor jets.

QinetiQ is also supporting test and evaluation of radar and communications systems and assurance of tactics across NATO-led operations.