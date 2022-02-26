Qatar changes tack by basing M-346s in-country for training

Full steam ahead for US Navy aviation revolution
The USN has completed another milestone as part of its Naval Aviator Training Next (NATN) project with the graduation of the first Project Hellcat student naval aviators.
Over the last decade, the Qatari Emirati Air Force (QEAF) has undergone what is likely to be one of the largest air force modernisation and expansion programmes in the world.
But now, with such a large fleet and a small population, Qatar is faced with the challenge of finding adequate manpower.
Currently, the QEAF is said to require at least 160 pilots to manage its fighter jet fleet. To meet the vast demand for new combat pilots, industry sources in Italy told Shephard that Qatar had signed a number of cooperation agreements with other countries to integrate and sustain various
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The USN has completed another milestone as part of its Naval Aviator Training Next (NATN) project with the graduation of the first Project Hellcat student naval aviators.
The Hawk 127 will continue as the lead-in fighter training platform for the RAAF until 2031.
US Army SOF freefall parachute training was supported for the first time by overwatch from an MQ-9A Reaper UAS.
Naples shipyard to provide maintenance and MRO services for the training ship Giorgio Cini.
As the USN's Project Avenger gains traction and credibility, TW-4 has added extra realism through the addition of PilotEdge ATC services.
Responses are due by 9 March to a German Navy tender for naval simulation-based training.