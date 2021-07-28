Four more Rafales join Qatar Emiri Air Force

Embraer embarks on C-390 runway tests
Runway assessments 'analyse the effective operation’ of the C-390 Millennium aircraft, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announces.
Four additional Dassault Rafale multirole combat aircraft have arrived in Qatar, having left France on 27 July.
This delivery of three single-seat Rafale EQ and a twin-seat Rafale DQ means that nine aircraft remain to be delivered under the Qatar Emiri Air Force’s (QEAF's) order for 36 aircraft.
QEAF Rafales operate from the recently constructed Tamim Air Base by the Al Adiyat squadron.
The French Air and Space Force undertook the initial training of QEAF personnel at a joint training squadron at BA Mont-de-Marsan; a model also used by the UK RAF for Qatar’s purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk.
Qatar ordered 24 Rafales in 2015 and a further 12 aircraft in 2017. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the QEAF retains an option on a further 36 aircraft.
The QEAF has its hands full with new combat aircraft at the moment and as its Rafales and Typhoons are assimilated, it will soon receive the first of 36 Boeing F-15QA aircraft.
BAE Systems gains seeker production contract for stealthy anti-ship missile.
Airbus wants to add to the lethality of the H145M multirole helicopter by adding Rafael's Spike ER2 fifth-generation precision-guided missile.
Boeing is bullish about the future of its aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.
The UK orders 13 more MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs from General Atomics for the RAF, despite criticism over the cost of the programme.
OEM Boeing gains another order related to weapon systems integration on USN F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft.