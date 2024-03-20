Piaggio Aerospace awarded military maintenance training certification
Piaggio Aerospacebeen certified as a Maintenance Training Organisation by the Italian Ministry of Defence, enabling it to train maintenance personnel on the military configurations of its flagship aircraft, the P.180.
The Italian-based and UAE-owned company will now be able to provide military aircraft training in compliance with the European Defence Agency’s international regulations.
The company will offer training courses for obtaining a Military Aircraft Maintenance Licence in compliance with the European Defence Agency’s regulations EMAR 147.
Assigned by the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate through the Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness, the certification has marked another step in the direction of Piaggio Aerospace move towards further serving the defence industry.
Manuela Ramella, chief technical officer and quality manager at Piaggio Aerospace, remarked: “Being certified for military aircraft training represents another acknowledgement of the company’s know-how by the Italian Armed Forces. [The certification] gives us the chance to support the standardisation of military airworthiness within the European Union.”
Formerly controlled by the family of Piero Ferrari when it was known as Piaggio Aero Industries, the company became known as Piaggio Aerospace when it was acquired in its entirely by the Abu Dhabi government’s sovereign fund, Mubadala Development Company, in 2014.
The firm, which has also designed and developed unmanned aerial systems, air ambulances and special-mission aircraft, faced a difficult period just a few years ago when it was placed under extraordinary administration after being placed into receivership in 2018. Piaggio Aerospace was then put up for sale, as reported by Shephard, in 2020.
In 2021, the Italian MoD agreed to purchase six P.180 Avanti turboprop aircraft from Piaggo Aerospace in a deal worth €171 million ($198 million) as fortunes began to turn for company.
More from Training
-
Maxar advances US Army’s global terrain simulation
The One World Terrain prototype will become a key part of the US Army’s Synthetic Training Environment to provide soldiers realistic training with geospatial dataset.
-
ST Engineering Antycip launches new simulator programme
The company has promised that its MyIG simulator programme will provide unmatched realism and adaptability for diverse training scenarios.
-
Mercury Systems wins $243 million US Navy training contract
Mercury System has been selected to supply rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training subsystems to the US Navy.
-
Greece join European air transport training programme and C-27J grouping
Greece ordered 12 C-27J transport aircraft from Lockheed Martin in 2002 with an option for a further three. So far, eight have been delivered under the contract and the country has now joined a European grouping to support users.
-
Singapore Army introduces technologies for realistic urban warfare training
Smart technology will bring realistic battle reactions to simulated targets at major new Singapore military training facility.
-
New Estonian medical training centre to open in 2025
The total cost of the design and construction contract will be €15 million (US$16.2 million) with a completion deadline of 18 months.