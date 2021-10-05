Italy signs on for six P180 turboprops

SecDef funds Princeton Infrared Technologies’ SWIR EO seeker
Princeton Infrared Technologies announces SBIR award for the development of a new SWIR EO seeker.
The Italian MoD has agreed to purchase six P180 Avanti turboprop aircraft from Piaggio Aerospace in a deal worth €171 million ($198 million).
The manufacturer confirmed the deal had been struck on 1 October and also includes the supply of a P180 full flight simulator and extension of a maintenance contract for 'Viper' engines which are fitted on the aircraft of Italy's National Aerobatic Team.
'Fulfilling the Government’s commitment to supporting Piaggio Aerospace’s turnaround, this remarkable order further enhances the value of the Company, which is now close to finding a new owner”, said Vincenzo Nicastro, extraordinary commissioner at Piaggio.
'Notably, these six new aircraft bring the total order portfolio of the P.180, including private customers, to 20 units'.
The UK government announced on 3 October that its digital warfare campus will be located at Samlesbury in Lancashire.
India's public sector undertakings are inefficient and out of date. The government has moved to address this.
The manufactures have signed an MoU and aim to offer highly scalable applications for air, land and maritime missions across the world.
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-standing government goal for the UK to capture 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately.