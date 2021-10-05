To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Italy signs on for six P180 turboprops

5th October 2021 - 15:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Italy's new P180 Avanti order arrives with Piaggio close to finding a new owner for the company (Photo: Piaggio Aerospace)

Italy and Piaggio Aerospace have agreed to a six P180 Avanti aircraft deal.

The Italian MoD has agreed to purchase six P180 Avanti turboprop aircraft from Piaggio Aerospace in a deal worth €171 million ($198 million). 

The manufacturer confirmed the deal had been struck on 1 October and also includes the supply of a P180 full flight simulator and extension of a maintenance contract for 'Viper' engines which are fitted on the aircraft of Italy's National Aerobatic Team. 

'Fulfilling the Government’s commitment to supporting Piaggio Aerospace’s turnaround, this remarkable order further enhances the value of the Company, which is now close to finding a new owner”, said Vincenzo Nicastro, extraordinary commissioner at Piaggio.

 'Notably, these six new aircraft bring the total order portfolio of the P.180, including private customers, to 20 units'. 

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users