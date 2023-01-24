Norway looks to the long term with extra Ukraine military aid

The Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced on 20 January that his country will provide instructors for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training for Ukraine.

The announcement was made in Ramstein, where the US Secretary of Defense gathered about 50 countries and organisations to discuss further support for Ukraine and management of the EOD training initiative.

Norway is part of the UK-led Operation Interflex, under which it has been providing instructors for basic training.

Interflex is a large-scale military training programme that covers 10,000 new and experienced soldiers.

Other countries participating in the initiative include Australia, Canada, the Netherlands