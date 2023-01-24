To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Norway looks to the long term with extra Ukraine military aid

Norway looks to the long term with extra Ukraine military aid

24th January 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Training and education of Ukrainian personnel are ‘absolutely central' in the fight against Russia, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

Norway will continue to support Ukraine by sending instructors for explosive ordnance disposal and other training, as well as maintaining equipment supplies for 'as long as necessary'.

The Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced on 20 January that his country will provide instructors for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training for Ukraine.

The announcement was made in Ramstein, where the US Secretary of Defense gathered about 50 countries and organisations to discuss further support for Ukraine and management of the EOD training initiative. 

Norway is part of the UK-led Operation Interflex, under which it has been providing instructors for basic training.

Interflex is a large-scale military training programme that covers 10,000 new and experienced soldiers.

Other countries participating in the initiative include Australia, Canada, the Netherlands

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

