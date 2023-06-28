Northrop Grumman fields Polish battle command system trainer

The system will enable Poland to quickly field the transformational integrated command and control capabilities of IBCS. The Eastern European country is the first US ally to operate the system.

‘With this IBCS package, Poland is modernising their air and missile defence forces to enhance the safety and security of their country for years to come,’ VP and GM for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman Rebecca Torzone said.

The Northrop Grumman training system, called Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer (ART), is adaptable to support multiple missions.

It allows the end user to augment in-person and self-paced sustainment training.

Northrop Grumman field service representatives travelled to Poland and completed the installation of ART at the Polish air defence school.

Polish soldiers also underwent instructor training at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to increase their understanding of the IBCS system, Northrop Grumman said.