To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Northrop Grumman fields Polish battle command system trainer

Northrop Grumman fields Polish battle command system trainer

28th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer allows the end user to augment in-person and self-paced sustainment training. (Photo: US Army)

Northrop Grumman has delivered an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) trainer for Poland two years ahead of schedule.

The system will enable Poland to quickly field the transformational integrated command and control capabilities of IBCS. The Eastern European country is the first US ally to operate the system.

‘With this IBCS package, Poland is modernising their air and missile defence forces to enhance the safety and security of their country for years to come,’ VP and GM for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman Rebecca Torzone said.

The Northrop Grumman training system, called Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer (ART), is adaptable to support multiple missions.

It allows the end user to augment in-person and self-paced sustainment training.

Northrop Grumman field service representatives travelled to Poland and completed the installation of ART at the Polish air defence school.

Polish soldiers also underwent instructor training at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to increase their understanding of the IBCS system, Northrop Grumman said. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us