Northrop Grumman fields Polish battle command system trainer
The system will enable Poland to quickly field the transformational integrated command and control capabilities of IBCS. The Eastern European country is the first US ally to operate the system.
‘With this IBCS package, Poland is modernising their air and missile defence forces to enhance the safety and security of their country for years to come,’ VP and GM for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman Rebecca Torzone said.
The Northrop Grumman training system, called Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer (ART), is adaptable to support multiple missions.
It allows the end user to augment in-person and self-paced sustainment training.
Northrop Grumman field service representatives travelled to Poland and completed the installation of ART at the Polish air defence school.
Polish soldiers also underwent instructor training at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to increase their understanding of the IBCS system, Northrop Grumman said.
More from Training
Augmented reality integration on trainer aircraft progresses despite no official requirement
Companies such as BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries are pushing forward with implementing the Red 6 augmented reality system onto jet trainers, despite the absence of formal interest from customer air forces so far.
Italian Air Force begins MQ-9A Reaper training
The Italian Air Force (IAF) has begun training the inaugural group of pilots and sensor operators who will operate the MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).
Ryan Aerospace to add mixed reality to US Air Force simulators
Ryan Aerospace and Vertex Solutions have been contracted to provide an initial five mixed-reality training devices for pilots flying the T-38C jet trainer by upgrading existing simulators.
Paris Air Show: Smith Myers and JD2E team up for immersive airborne sensor operator training
Smith Myers and JD2E have formed an agreement to integrate the former's ARTEMIS system into JD2E's training and simulation environment, enabling the latter to train airborne sensor …
Paris Air Show: Boeing completes T-7A Red Hawk taxi tests
The T-7A Red Hawk that underwent this testing is one of five jet trainers that will be used for flight trials this summer.
Paris Air Show: New cockpit voice recorder certified for T-6 trainer aircraft
The US FAA has approved installation of Curtiss-Wright's Fortress CVR25 cockpit recorder to upgrade T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft worldwide.