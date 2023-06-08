Lockheed hopeful of Armed Black Hawk deal for Polish Army amid increased defence spending
Polskie Zakłady Lotniczy (PZL) Mielec, a Lockheed Martin company which domestically builds helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, is hoping to receive an invitation for negotiations to provide Black Hawks to the Polish Army.
Talking to reporters during a PZL Mielec facility visit, company representatives said the Polish government requested a notional configuration schedule of the Armed Black Hawks which it received at the end of last year.
Nothing is yet confirmed, but Lockheed Martin is confident the Black Hawk can fit the Polish Armed Forces’ needs despite its other commitments.
Warsaw signed a $150 million deal earlier this year for 800
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Bangladesh Army seeks family of UAVs
The Bangladesh Army is seeking some commonality in a family of new UAVs that will serve for the next 15 years.
-
Boeing kicks off US Air Force B-52 bomber radar upgrade
The radar upgrade is part of the wider B-52 modernisation programme that aims to keep the Stratofortress in the air until 2050 and beyond.
-
CAE delivers first magnetic anomaly detectors for Japanese maritime patrol aircraft fleet
CAE has delivered the first MAD-XR magnetic anomaly detectors for installation in new P-1 maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.