Lockheed hopeful of Armed Black Hawk deal for Polish Army amid increased defence spending

All S-70i and UH-60M Black Hawks have structural reinforcement to support conversion to an Armed version. (Photo: Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky)

The Polish government is significantly increasing its defence budget and looks to grow its armed forces in an efforts to counter Russia's perceived threat. Under these plans, there is place for Armed Black Hawk attack helicopters next to the AW149s and Apaches.