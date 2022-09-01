Northrop Grumman and Terma to develop EW sim for European market

Northrop Grumman has signed an MoU with Danish Terma to cooperate on EW simulation and training opportunities in Northern Europe.

Under the agreement, announced on 31 August, the partners will contribute their expertise to creating modern air operations training.

Speaking to Shephard, James Conroy, VP of navigation targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman, said: ‘This MoU allows the companies to contribute their complementary capabilities to address customer needs.

‘Northrop Grumman has decades of proven experience in electronic warfare training and simulation, with systems that create highly realistic environments for warfighter training against modern threats. Terma’s long-standing partnerships with air