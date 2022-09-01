To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Northrop Grumman and Terma to develop EW sim for European market

1st September 2022 - 10:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The EW training system can adjust its actions in response to the actions of the trainees and the electronic countermeasures like radars. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

A new MoU between Northrop Grumman and Terma expands a long-standing partnership and will see the development of EW simulation and training systems for European customers.

Northrop Grumman has signed an MoU with Danish Terma to cooperate on EW simulation and training opportunities in Northern Europe.

Under the agreement, announced on 31 August, the partners will contribute their expertise to creating modern air operations training.

Speaking to Shephard, James Conroy, VP of navigation targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman, said: ‘This MoU allows the companies to contribute their complementary capabilities to address customer needs.

‘Northrop Grumman has decades of proven experience in electronic warfare training and simulation, with systems that create highly realistic environments for warfighter training against modern threats. Terma’s long-standing partnerships with air

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

