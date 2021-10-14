Nigerian Air Force A-29 training ends, ops commence

Kratos gains more AFSAT work
USAF contract modification sees Kratos provide spare parts for BQM-167A subscale target drones.
As part of the FMS deal to supply 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Nigeria, the USAF’s 81st Fighter Squadron (81st FS) has been providing pilot, maintenance and armament technician training to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at Moody AFB in Georgia.
The Nigerian government purchased 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft as well as spares, synthetic training equipment and support services from the US government under a $493 million contract , the largest FMS deal ever signed for a sub-Saharan African country.
As part of the deal, the US Army Corps of Engineers is providing a $36.1 million …
Following the award of Project Selborne to Team Fisher, the UK consortium has now taken responsibility for the RN's Future Training Unit.
Thailand's air force has got its hands on its first dedicated training helicopters.
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.
InVeris Training Solutions introduces its VR-DT system, together with FATS 100MIL and its next-generation platform, at AUSA 2021.
Northrop Grumman has, for the first time, used the USAF's DTCN to link US and allied air mobility aircraft simulators allowing them to take part in a networked training exercise.