Nigerian Air Force A-29 training ends, ops commence

As part of the FMS deal to supply 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Nigeria, the USAF’s 81st Fighter Squadron (81st FS) has been providing pilot, maintenance and armament technician training to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at Moody AFB in Georgia.

The Nigerian government purchased 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft as well as spares, synthetic training equipment and support services from the US government under a $493 million contract , the largest FMS deal ever signed for a sub-Saharan African country.

As part of the deal, the US Army Corps of Engineers is providing a $36.1 million …