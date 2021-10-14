To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nigerian Air Force A-29 training ends, ops commence

14th October 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

NAF AVM Sule Lawal, Nigerian A-29 programme lead foreign liaison officer, congratulates a student Super Tucano pilot during the final graduation ceremony at Moody AFB. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

Following training with 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia, the Nigerian Air Force has now started operations with the A-29 from Kainji Air Base.

As part of the FMS deal to supply 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Nigeria, the USAF’s 81st Fighter Squadron (81st FS) has been providing pilot, maintenance and armament technician training to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at Moody AFB in Georgia.

The Nigerian government purchased 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft as well as spares, synthetic training equipment and support services from the US government under a $493 million contract , the largest FMS deal ever signed for a sub-Saharan African country.

As part of the deal, the US Army Corps of Engineers is providing a $36.1 million …

