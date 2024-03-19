Maxar advances US Army's global terrain simulation
Maxar Intelligence has been awarded Phase 4 of the US Army’s One World Terrain (OWT) prototype Other Transaction Agreement contract.
The OWT programme was set out to deliver 3D global terrain capability and associated information services that support a fully accessible virtual representation of the physical Earth through the Army network.
OWT has been deemed a key component of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE), which provides a realistic, common and automatically generated global geospatial dataset for simulation-based collective training, mission rehearsal and mission execution.
Phase 4 work came as a continuation of Maxar’s ongoing engagement in the project, with a focus on delivering enhanced 3D terrain representation for STE Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT) modelling, simulation and training capabilities.
Maxar’s recent OWT work for the Army has focused on areas such as enhancing terrain data attribution and conflation using open-source geospatial data; enhancing training areas using multisource collection, high-resolution insets; and other elements.
OWT is a component of the modernisation initiative led by Army Futures Command’s STE Cross Functional Team, managed by the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation and contracted through Army Contracting Command-Orlando. Maxar Intelligence has supported the OWT contract since 2019.
