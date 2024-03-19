To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Maxar advances US Army's global terrain simulation

19th March 2024 - 14:25 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

OWT is a component of the modernisation initiative led by Army Futures Command’s STE Cross Functional Team. (Photo: US DoD)

The One World Terrain prototype will become a key part of the US Army’s Synthetic Training Environment to provide soldiers realistic training with geospatial dataset.

Maxar Intelligence has been awarded Phase 4 of the US Army’s One World Terrain (OWT) prototype Other Transaction Agreement contract.

The OWT programme was set out to deliver 3D global terrain capability and associated information services that support a fully accessible virtual representation of the physical Earth through the Army network.

OWT has been deemed a key component of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE), which provides a realistic, common and automatically generated global geospatial dataset for simulation-based collective training, mission rehearsal and mission execution.

Phase 4 work came as a continuation of Maxar’s ongoing engagement in the project, with a focus on delivering enhanced 3D terrain representation for STE Training Simulation Software/Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT) modelling, simulation and training capabilities.

Maxar’s recent OWT work for the Army has focused on areas such as enhancing terrain data attribution and conflation using open-source geospatial data; enhancing training areas using multisource collection, high-resolution insets; and other elements.

OWT is a component of the modernisation initiative led by Army Futures Command’s STE Cross Functional Team, managed by the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation and contracted through Army Contracting Command-Orlando. Maxar Intelligence has supported the OWT contract since 2019.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us