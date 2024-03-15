To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Army to increase investments in missile capabilities by 62% in FY2025

US Army to increase investments in missile capabilities by 62% in FY2025

15th March 2024 - 13:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The service plans to acquire 230 PRSM units in FY2025, which marked a 110% increase compared to the FY2024 request. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The total amount allocated to missile capability purchasing over the next fiscal year will be $6.2 billion and will comprise additional funds for several programmes.

The US Army announced this week a $185.9 billion budget proposal to cover its activities over the FY2025. While the request reduced resources for the purchase of aircraft, weapons and tracked combat vehicles, it increased funds for missile capabilities by 62% compared to the FY2024 proposition (with continuing resolution adjustments).

The total amount allocated to missiles for the next fiscal year will be $6.2 billion and comprised additional funds for several programmes including the Precision Strike Missile (PRSM), Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, Javelin anti-tank weapons and Guided MLRS Rocket (GMLRS).

Gabe Camarillo, under secretary of the US Army,

