Malaysian jet training faces a crunch

19th November 2021 - 00:07 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s fleet of Hawk trainers has diminished further after a crash, exacerbating a shortage of twin-seat trainer platforms. (Dzirhan Mahadzir)

Malaysian fast-jet training is under strain with fleet attrition and groundings.

The crash of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Hawk 108 trainer jet with one fatality on 16 November has reduced the Hawk 108 fleet to four aircraft, plus around 13 Hawk 208s.

Along with the continued grounding of seven MB-339CMs since 2018 due to engine issues, the RMAF’s two-seat trainer capability is strained.

The RMAF has alleviated this issue by sending pilots for lead-in fighter training to the International Test Pilots School in Ontario, Canada, for approximately seven months.

Eight pilots completed training there in 2020 and a further ten this year. It is unclear if another …

Training

