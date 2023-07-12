Lockheed wins Littoral Combat Ship trainer contract

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract worth up to $99 million to modernise Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Integrated Tactical Trainers (ITTs) for both the Freedom and Independence classes of LCS in service with USN.

As described in the contract awarded by the US DoD: ‘The modernisation is designed to provide the required lethality and survivability modernization to LCS ITTs to ensure that the fleet is training on devices that are aligned with the LCS ship functionality’.

Additionally, this contract provides for hardware and software technical refreshes, contractor-performed technical support, cybersecurity and software design and development to the fielded LCS ITT systems, as well as trainer installation.

In November 2019 Lockheed Martin received a $20.7 million contract for work related to Freedom variant LCS ITT devices and in October 2017 CSRA received a 3.5-year delivery order worth $51 million to develop and deliver an ITT for the Independence-variant LCS, USS Jackson.