Lockheed wins Littoral Combat Ship trainer contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract worth up to $99 million to modernise Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Integrated Tactical Trainers (ITTs) for both the Freedom and Independence classes of LCS in service with USN.
As described in the contract awarded by the US DoD: ‘The modernisation is designed to provide the required lethality and survivability modernization to LCS ITTs to ensure that the fleet is training on devices that are aligned with the LCS ship functionality’.
Additionally, this contract provides for hardware and software technical refreshes, contractor-performed technical support, cybersecurity and software design and development to the fielded LCS ITT systems, as well as trainer installation.
In November 2019 Lockheed Martin received a $20.7 million contract for work related to Freedom variant LCS ITT devices and in October 2017 CSRA received a 3.5-year delivery order worth $51 million to develop and deliver an ITT for the Independence-variant LCS, USS Jackson.
More from Training
US Navy T-45 Goshawk trainers to receive digital head-up display
Mercury Systems has received a five-year contract worth $83 million from the Naval Air Systems Command to deliver high-definition, digital head-up display (HUD) systems for the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft.
Babcock wins support and training contract for Ukrainian tanks and vehicles
Babcock has secured a £50 million contract from the UK MoD to provide operational support to equipment donated to Ukraine, including training, and management of equipment and supply chains.
US and Philippines show off strength and bilateral ties in joint exercise
Cope Thunder 23-2, a joint exercise led by Pacific Air Forces, is scheduled to take place between 2 and 21 July.
Adacel and SkyWarrior win $7m deal for US Army simulators
Adacel and SkyWarrior have been awarded a subcontract by GDIT to replace the US Army's Enhanced Tower Simulator and Aviation Radar Training Simulator as part of the Flight School Training Support Services program.