To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Lockheed makes progress on TF-50 augmented reality project

Lockheed makes progress on TF-50 augmented reality project

13th February 2024 - 15:16 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Lockheed Martin has submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the USAF's February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin and Red 6 have achieved Phase 1 integration of Red 6’s augmented reality training solution into the TF-50 simulator.

Lockheed Martin has completed the integration of Red 6’s augmented reality (AR) training solution into the TF-50 simulator. The partners said the integration marked Phase 1, a milestone that would facilitate the broader evaluation of AR applications and integration of such technologies into the TF-50 aircraft itself.

Lockheed Martin has offered the TF-50 for upcoming advanced fighter training programmes of the US Air Force (USAF), the US Navy and several international customers, the company said.

It has also submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the USAF's February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Singapore Airshow 2024 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us