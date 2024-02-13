Lockheed makes progress on TF-50 augmented reality project

Lockheed Martin has completed the integration of Red 6’s augmented reality (AR) training solution into the TF-50 simulator. The partners said the integration marked Phase 1, a milestone that would facilitate the broader evaluation of AR applications and integration of such technologies into the TF-50 aircraft itself.

Lockheed Martin has offered the TF-50 for upcoming advanced fighter training programmes of the US Air Force (USAF), the US Navy and several international customers, the company said.

It has also submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the USAF's February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions,