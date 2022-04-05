Lithuania orders RUAG indoor small arms simulator

BAE Systems secures deal to provide long-term support for RAF Hawk T2s
Working with Babcock, BAE Systems will provide availability support to the Hawk T2 fleet based at RAF Valley.
Lithuania is joining Denmark as a user of the Small Arms Training Indoor Simulator (SATIS) after its armed forces signed a contract with RUAG Defence France for multiple units.
RUAG Simulation & Training (currently being acquired by Thales) won the contract after a competitive tender process, it noted in a 5 April statement.
The value of the deal and delivery timeframe were undisclosed.
SATIS is a high-fidelity simulator for indoor shooting training at individual and unit levels. It is derived from SITTAL, which is used by the armed forces of France and Côte d'Ivoire.
Lithuania opted for the mobile version, allowing fast and easy deployment from garrison to garrison. The Lithuanian Armed Forces will also be able to use SATIS in exercises with groups of up to ten soldiers.
Supporting a variety of tetherless weapons, SATIS helps individuals improve weapon handling, accuracy, and shooting procedures.
‘Instructors can monitor and analyse all relevant data, including firing position, aiming, cant, cast and pitch, shots, and trigger pressure,’ according to RUAG Simulation & Training.
SATIS features an automatic after-action review function to improve the assessment of all shooting parameters and results. The simulator also supports customisable AI-managed combat scenarios in various terrain types.
