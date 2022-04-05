To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lithuania orders RUAG indoor small arms simulator

5th April 2022 - 14:27 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SATIS is based on the SITTAL small arms simulator. (Photo: RUAG)

Lithuania has ordered multiple Small Arms Training Indoor Simulators.

Lithuania is joining Denmark as a user of the Small Arms Training Indoor Simulator (SATIS) after its armed forces signed a contract with RUAG Defence France for multiple units.

RUAG Simulation & Training (currently being acquired by Thales) won the contract after a competitive tender process, it noted in a 5 April statement.

The value of the deal and delivery timeframe were undisclosed.

SATIS is a high-fidelity simulator for indoor shooting training at individual and unit levels. It is derived from SITTAL, which is used by the armed forces of France and Côte d'Ivoire.

Lithuania opted for the mobile version, allowing fast and easy deployment from garrison to garrison. The Lithuanian Armed Forces will also be able to use SATIS in exercises with groups of up to ten soldiers.

Supporting a variety of tetherless weapons, SATIS helps individuals improve weapon handling, accuracy, and shooting procedures.

‘Instructors can monitor and analyse all relevant data, including firing position, aiming, cant, cast and pitch, shots, and trigger pressure,’ according to RUAG Simulation & Training.

SATIS features an automatic after-action review function to improve the assessment of all shooting parameters and results. The simulator also supports customisable AI-managed combat scenarios in various terrain types.

