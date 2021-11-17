Thales set to expand training portfolio with RUAG S&T acquisition

Alarm bells ring as BAE Systems pounces on BISim
With BAE Systems set to buy Bohemia Interactive Systems, how will the new ownership team deal with current and future customers?
Swiss defence and aerospace company RUAG announced on 16 November that it is in ‘exclusive negotiations’ with Thales to divest its simulation and training business. According to RUAG, ‘Thales has the strong intention to take over the entire business activities as well as all 500 employees of RUAG S&T'.
Perhaps best known for its activities in the laser-based Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) sector, RUAG also produces virtual small arms trainers (VSAT) through its RUAG Defence France business (previously GAVAP). The latter has also produced cabin simulators for the French Army’s Scorpion programme.
RUAG’s French connection was reinforced further in 2017 when it …
