To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Thales set to expand training portfolio with RUAG S&T acquisition

Thales set to expand training portfolio with RUAG S&T acquisition

17th November 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

RUAG runs the Swiss Army's two MOUT facilities in Walenstadt and Bure. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

RUAG is selling its S&T business to Thales to concentrate on the space sector, while the French company's training portfolio is boosted.

Swiss defence and aerospace company RUAG announced on 16 November that it is in ‘exclusive negotiations’ with Thales to divest its simulation and training business. According to RUAG, ‘Thales has the strong intention to take over the entire business activities as well as all 500 employees of RUAG S&T'.

Perhaps best known for its activities in the laser-based Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) sector, RUAG also produces virtual small arms trainers (VSAT) through its RUAG Defence France business (previously GAVAP). The latter has also produced cabin simulators for the French Army’s Scorpion programme.

RUAG’s French connection was reinforced further in 2017 when it …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users