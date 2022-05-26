Simthetiq delivers immersive training classroom to Canadian navy

Simthetiq has provided a new immersive classroom for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), which dovetails with a broader Canadian vision to apply digital naval technologies.

The dome-shaped virtual classroom, delivered in March, uses Station IX immersive and multi-user display environment that is also networked to external virtual reality units to provide additional simulation and training capabilities.

Simthetiq and Station IX formed a partnership in 2017 for the development and delivery of 3D model libraries and terrain. They showcased their first product, a 3D virtual hangar containing a complex industrial vehicle and a real-time JTAC environment, at I/ITSEC in 2017 in Orlando.

