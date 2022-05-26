Simthetiq delivers immersive training classroom to Canadian navy
Simthetiq has provided a new immersive classroom for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), which dovetails with a broader Canadian vision to apply digital naval technologies.
The dome-shaped virtual classroom, delivered in March, uses Station IX immersive and multi-user display environment that is also networked to external virtual reality units to provide additional simulation and training capabilities.
Simthetiq and Station IX formed a partnership in 2017 for the development and delivery of 3D model libraries and terrain. They showcased their first product, a 3D virtual hangar containing a complex industrial vehicle and a real-time JTAC environment, at I/ITSEC in 2017 in Orlando.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
L3Harris to upgrade F-5 fighters for Tactical Air Support
The fleet of F-5 training aircraft operated by Tactical Air Support is set to evolve with new sensors and system capabilities.
-
Military Training magazine: CBRN threats; fast pilot training; and more
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
-
Amentum to support USN aircrew
The Nevada air station will receive various depot maintenance support and logistics works on its aircraft.
-
Simthetiq to provide 3D model for RCAF CH-146 Griffon
The new model for the Mission Rehearsal Tactical Trainer will provide CH-146 gunners and rear crew with an increased immersive and higher fidelity experience.
-
USMC to ‘radically’ change training with realistic simulated environment
Under Project Tripoli, US Marine Corps headquarters could be training with a live, virtual, constructive environment in less than three years. Ambitions are to conduct training exercises virtually as complex as Range 400.
-
International Flight Training School produces first pilots
The fully operational training centre is set to train international pilots to operate fifth-generation fighter jets.