To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Simthetiq delivers immersive training classroom to Canadian navy

Simthetiq delivers immersive training classroom to Canadian navy

26th May 2022 - 11:39 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The new immersive classroom at CFB Esquimalt will have additional capabilities for training RCN personnel. (Photo: Simthetiq)

A new virtual classroom for the Royal Canadian Navy includes customised training content for maritime applications that will allow immersive training.

Simthetiq has provided a new immersive classroom for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), which dovetails with a broader Canadian vision to apply digital naval technologies.

The dome-shaped virtual classroom, delivered in March, uses Station IX immersive and multi-user display environment that is also networked to external virtual reality units to provide additional simulation and training capabilities.

Simthetiq and Station IX formed a partnership in 2017 for the development and delivery of 3D model libraries and terrain. They showcased their first product, a 3D virtual hangar containing a complex industrial vehicle and a real-time JTAC environment, at I/ITSEC in 2017 in Orlando.

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us