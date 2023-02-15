Kongsberg Digital joins Royal Navy Selborne training programme
Capita has awarded Kongsberg Digital a contract as part of Project Selborne to deliver a new suite of navigation simulators for the RN, the companies announced on 14 February.
Project Selborne, a 12-year programme that will modernise and deliver training for the navy, is being carried out by the Capita-led Team Fisher.
The contract, signed in Q4 of 2022, will see the replacement of training devices that have been in use for the past 20 years, and additional simulators will be installed at HMS Collingwood.
Kongsberg did not specify the type and number of simulators it will deliver for the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
New Indian supersonic trainer jet to supplement PC-7 and Hawk fleets
The Indian Air Force has abandoned plans to acquire a two-seat trainer variant of the Tejas Mk 1 Light Combat Aircraft, opting instead for the HAL HLFT-42 supersonic jet.
-
Israel and US join up for cyber exercise
Exercise Juniper Falcon is the second recent Israeli exercise with the US after last month’s largest ever drill of its kind.
-
France awards virtual helicopter SAR training contract
France is making strides in adopting simulators and other training devices for helicopter pilots and crews.
-
Exercise Cope North 2023 under way with reduced Australian presence
Approximately 2,000 personnel from Australia, France, Japan and the US will participate in the US Pacific Air Forces' largest multilateral exercise with a focus on airborne integration.
-
UK plans to aid Ukraine with fighter jets meet reality as RAF struggles to train its own pilots
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said offering fighter jets to Ukraine is not 'off the table' and pledged to provide pilot training, while the Royal Air Force itself is struggling to get its own aviators through the training pipeline.