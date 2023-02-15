Kongsberg Digital joins Royal Navy Selborne training programme

Capita has awarded Kongsberg Digital a contract as part of Project Selborne to deliver a new suite of navigation simulators for the RN, the companies announced on 14 February.

Project Selborne, a 12-year programme that will modernise and deliver training for the navy, is being carried out by the Capita-led Team Fisher.

The contract, signed in Q4 of 2022, will see the replacement of training devices that have been in use for the past 20 years, and additional simulators will be installed at HMS Collingwood.

Kongsberg did not specify the type and number of simulators it will deliver for the