To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Kongsberg Digital joins Royal Navy Selborne training programme

Kongsberg Digital joins Royal Navy Selborne training programme

15th February 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The new suite of simulators from Kongsberg Digital will deliver significant resilience for the RN Selborne training programme. (UK MoD/Crown Copyright).

Kongsberg will join the Capita-led Team Fisher on Project Selborne, providing a new suite of navigation simulators for training Royal Navy sailors.

Capita has awarded Kongsberg Digital a contract as part of Project Selborne to deliver a new suite of navigation simulators for the RN, the companies announced on 14 February.

Project Selborne, a 12-year programme that will modernise and deliver training for the navy, is being carried out by the Capita-led Team Fisher.

The contract, signed in Q4 of 2022, will see the replacement of training devices that have been in use for the past 20 years, and additional simulators will be installed at HMS Collingwood.

Kongsberg did not specify the type and number of simulators it will deliver for the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us