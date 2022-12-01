I/ITSEC 2022: KMW supplies vehicle exit trainer to Sweden
The Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) has commissioned KMW to supply a further cabin for the Swedish Army's vehicle egress trainer system.
Contract signature took place at the I/ITSEC 2022 event in Orlando on 29 November and the agreement includes development, manufacture and integration of an interchangeable BAE Systems Archer self-propelled artillery system cabin for the existing training device and an option for additional vehicle cabins.
The Archer cabin will be manufactured by Sweden's W5 Solutions and is due to be delivered by the end of 2024.
The KMW egress trainer is can accommodate specially manufactured vehicle cabins and simulate rollovers. The Swedish Army currently has three vehicle egress trainer systems used by CV90 crews.
Shephard Defence Insight lists Sweden as having 48 FH77 BL52 Archer 6x6 artillery systems in service, with the FMV and BAE in negotiations for additional examples. Out of service date is estimated as 2052.
