Microsoft expands military training footprint with wider Hadean tie-up at I/ITSEC 2022

Hadean is set to collaborate with Microsoft to create scalable, interoperable and secure cloud-based military training capabilities, the former announced on 29 November at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

‘Building on an ongoing business relationship, the new relationship will see Hadean’s metaverse infrastructure integrated with Microsoft Azure to produce fit-for-purpose and robust solutions,’ Hadean said.

Hadean and Microsoft have already worked together to build, run, and deliver a cloud-distributed simulation to the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) pathfinder project.

Hadean's CEO, Craig Beddis, said at I/ITSEC on 29 November: ‘Microsoft is a trusted partner in defence and intelligence with a track record of delivering secure cloud services that empower system integrators and transform capabilities to meet the requirements of modern militaries.

‘We’re excited to deepen our relationship with a new collaboration and combine our expertise to push the limit of what is possible with cloud computing, enhance Microsoft Azure and pioneer capabilities for military training and simulation.’

On 30 November, Hadean showcased the progress made with the British Army on the CTTP Pathfinder simulation.

The demonstration took multiple sources of data collated from Exercise Wessex Storm, completed between 18 February to 11 March this year.

On the same day, the MoD also activated the option for Hadean to continue developing the capabilities of cloud-distributed simulation for the CTTP.

The company will work with the British Army to exploit the findings of the first phase and feed data from military exercises taking place in a remote location in Africa, to the planning and execution dashboards of commanders based in the UK.

The UK MoD awarded a pathfinder contract to Hadean in July to help build and scale a cloud-distributed simulation demonstrator for the British Army.

Last week, Elbit Systems also announced it had transformed its OneSim simulation software infrastructure to be cloud native, and its services can now be delivered to authorised users from Microsoft Azure cloud.

Working with Microsoft engineers, Elbit redesigned the architecture of the OneSim infrastructure to meet the requirements of cloud solutions and upload the OneSim to Azure.

