I/ITSEC 2022: MAK FIRES taps market for forward observer training

MAK Technologies has launched the latest version of its MAK FIRES virtual forward observer trainer at I/ITSEC 2022. The portable system can be used by individuals or configured as a classroom trainer.

The company said that the base version may be configured to reflect national procedures and doctrine and the system can accommodate simulated binoculars and laser designators.

‘MAK FIRES’ game-like and intuitive interface makes it easy for soldiers to complete training tasks on their own or in pairs,’ explained Alicia Combs, VP of training solutions at MAK. ‘The classroom design engages students to learn and provides immediate feedback on their work.’

The system supports a number of artillery training tasks including adjustment of fire using both grid and polar methods, registration and various smoke and illumination missions. The virtual display includes AI-controlled aircraft, electro-opitical/infrared and night vision sensor simulation; 3D ballistics models; and weather effects, including brown-outs.

Individual training takes place using the instructor to act as the fire direction centre (FDC) however, there is an option to use a voice-activated simulated FDC with speech recognition. Another option utilises a mixed reality head-mounted display to increase immersion.

As far as the instructor-led classroom application is concerned, the company says that each student has a tablet to enter target information and receive instructor feedback. The instructor can then play back individual students' fire missions to highlight teaching points for the benefit of the class.

There is no doubt that although the benefits of indirect fire were highlighted in Iraq and Afghanistan, militaries around the world have now had those lessons reinforced by events in happening in Ukraine. The result is that systems such as MAK FIRES are becoming more relevant and increasingly adopted throughout the world.

