Eurosatory 2022: Sweden receives final batch of Archers and plans to order more

BAE Systems Bofors announced during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June that it has delivered the final batch of its 48 Archer wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) to the Swedish armed forces, with plans in place to provide more.

Built on a Volvo A30D 6x6 all-terrain chassis, the 155mm SPH boasts a fully automatic loading system of 21 ready-to-fire munitions, with 20 additional shells carried in the vehicle.

Archer entered service with the Swedish Army in 2016.

‘We are currently working on a plan [with Sweden] to increase the quantity of Archers,’ BAE Systems Bofors programme manager Mikael Take told Shephard on 14 June.

The Swedish government has considered ordering an additional 24 systems since 2021, but Take noted that plans have accelerated amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Indeed, BAE Systems Bofors announced on 15 June that it has signed a Letter of Intent with the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV 'as the first step in establishing an additional artillery battalion in line with the Swedish Total Defence Strategy 2021-2025'.

FMV chief Mikael Frisell and Lena Gillström, MD of BAE Systems Bofors, signed a Letter of Intent during Eurosatory 2022 for more Archer SPH systems. (Photo: BAE Systems Bofors)

Take suggested increased levels of interest in Archer from other potential customers, particularly as the Ukraine war is shining a light on the importance of heavy artillery systems.

As reported by Shephard, Switzerland recently shortlisted Archer in its future artillery system competition.

Take emphasised the flexibility, mobility and ‘shoot-and-scoot’ capabilities of Archer as a means of avoiding counter-battery fire.

‘We go into firing position within 20 seconds of stopping and can fire eight rounds per minute,’ he claimed, noting that Archer can vacate its position after firing within 60 seconds.

Video footage from Ukraine has shown how a variety of sensors — from COTS UAVs to smartphones and commercial satellites — can relay targeting information to artillery. Asked whether Archer can fuse disparate sensor inputs into actionable targeting information, Take claimed the SPH system is capable of integrating data from ‘different sensors’.

He cited the example of a recent demonstration in Sweden when targeting data was relayed to Archer via an iPhone FaceTime connection. ‘They made all the data connection through FaceTime, directed the gun, fired, and achieved full effect,’ Take said.

