Saab to provide land training systems for Sweden

14th July 2022 - 12:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A new framework agreement for Saab includes T&S systems for anti-tank weapons, vehicles and soldier systems with all associated equipment. (Photo: Saab)

Sweden awarded a framework agreement with an additional three-year contract to Saab to deliver training and simulation systems for anti-tank weapons, vehicles and soldier systems.

Saab has signed a new framework agreement with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for military training and simulation (T&S) systems.

The company added in a 14 July announcement that it has already received the first orders under the agreement.

Saab is providing the Swedish Army with T&S systems for anti-tank weapons, vehicles and soldier systems with all associated equipment.

The order is worth approximately SEK340 million ($32,2 million).

Deliveries will take place between 2023 and 2025.

FMV also awarded a separate three-year framework agreement to Saab for military T&S systems with a potential additional order value of up to SEK110 million ($10,4 million).

