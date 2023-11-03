KAI, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and LIG Nex1 to develop naval training solutions
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and LIG Nex1 announced at the recently concluded Seoul ADEX air show in Korea that they would collaborate on providing naval training solutions for current and future Korean warships.
The consortium, named K-Defence Industries, will aim to offer training solutions for domestic and overseas surface ships, submarines and crewed and uncrewed combat systems. The training solutions will be jointly marketed by the companies involved.
KAI president Kang Gu-young said KAI’s future simulator development for ships would be based on its proven experience in the aviation sector.
The training systems for the Republic of Korea Navy’s (ROKN) Jang Bogo-III submarines were developed by KAI in 2018 following the development of the high-speed landing craft (LSF-II) simulator system in 2021.
