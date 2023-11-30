I/ITSEC 2023: Can military forces solve integration issues in the training domain?

The need to prepare military personnel to be deployed in multi-domain missions has been requiring the use of multiple sensors and technologies in their training. In this scenario, integrating several simulation solutions, operating systems and programming languages has been a challenge for armed forces worldwide.

The issue becomes even more concerning if training capabilities are required to be deployable and to work and share data in a real-time environment.

Conducting missions with partner nations even brings additional problems. Apart from enabling the operation alongside diverse systems, the software solutions also have to provide security for sensitive information, while allowing the countries to filter which data their allies can have access to.

Related Articles

I/ITSEC 2023: How VR and AR are reshaping the training capabilities for the Pentagon

I/ITSEC 2023: Collins Aerospace introduces Arcus TM training image generator

I/ITSEC 2023: HTC VIVE and V-Armed showcase immersive full-body training scenario

I/ITSEC 2023: Barco expands F400 series with new projector

Aiming at plugging this gap, Real-Time Innovations (RTI), a provider of open standard MS&T interoperability software, has been supplying integration solutions to the US military including the backbone of the Aegis weapon system.

‘All militaries are increasingly realising that they need to bring new capabilities faster and that the old methods are not going to meet new threats in time’, John Breitenbach, director of aerospace and defence markets at RTI, explained to Shephard.

At I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida, the company is demonstrating a cockpit experience with multiple technologies (displays, flight path and surrounding environment), distributed across multiple systems, simulating a FACE-certifiable solution.

The simulated environment enables the use of Cesium, Ensco, Presagis, Ansys, Google Maps, Connext, AWS, Qt Group and Java Script Connector technologies.

‘We have all of these different applications, and some of them are real-world applications like actual avionics displays that fly in real aircraft,’ Breitenbach remarked. ‘But we also have simulations and all of these things are able to talk together in real time.’

According to Breitenbach, RTI solutions can be used in ‘all the different types of simulations regardless of domain, regardless of branch’.

He stressed that the requirements in this domain have been changing. Previously, simulators were separate from deployed systems and operators had to leave the field to go to a place of training.

‘What we are seeing more and more is that the training systems are now just part of the actual real-world combat system,’ he noted. ‘It turns out that today's trainers and simulations are trying to solve a lot of the same problems that the real-world systems do.’

Shephard's I/ITSEC 2023 coverage is sponsored by: