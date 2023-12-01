I/ITSEC 2023: Guardiaris unveils the new generation of its Small Arms Mobile Trainer

Guardiaris has unveiled the new generation of its Small Arms Mobile Trainer (SAMT), a customisable, laserless, plug-and-play mobile system featuring a LED wall made of stackable screens, at I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

SAMT was designed by Guardiaris, a Slovenia-based manufacturer of laserless simulator trainers, to enable training on the individual or squad level in a realistic synthetic environment.

Aljosa Assejev, marketing manager for Guardiaris, told Shephard that the training platform would allow users to conduct instructions with several soldiers dispersed around multiple dislocated units.

‘We can also use SAMT on physical simulators, which means that you can see it in a tank or whatever platform we actually prefer,’ he claimed.

The solution can be used in operational training for small arms, anti-tank weapons, military vehicles and remote weapon stations.

It can be mounted on the Picatinny rail or installed inside of a modified real weapon or weapon replica. Operating with laserless technology, its SAS module ensures that any gun type or device can be used with this capability.

Fitted with multiple networked systems, the solution allows for military services to move training grounds to other facilities without sacrificing quality or diversity, the company claimed.

The capability has been built to offer after-action review (AAR) which it does by gathering real-time data to provide post-training analysis on an individual or squad level. The system calculates and displays tailored key performance indicators, such as weapon handling performance, ballistics for all weapon types, trigger and shot accuracy, soldier position and stance, physiological sensing and cognitive responses, biometrics and visual feedback.

It can also be deployed with an optional guard rail that simulates a physical cover, as well as VPS smart glasses that record and measure eye movement.

The Mobile Training Center (MCT), a SAMT add-on, presents the system integrated into an expandable container to offer mobile training in any plausible location.

Guardiaris has manufactured a range of training solutions including the Modular Military Vehicle Trainer (MMVT), Manpads Trainer (MATS), Manpads and Aircrew Trainer (MAAT), Indoor Mortar Crew Training (IMOT) and Artillery Forward Observer Trainer (AFOT) and Small Arms Tactical Trainers (SATT).

‘We are a NATO supplier and have certain things that NATO members can buy off the shelf,’ Assejev noted. ‘We also work with the Swiss and Austrian armies.’

