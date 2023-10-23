South Korean manufacturers invest heavily in new UAV designs

South Korean manufacturers were out in force with new UAV designs at Seoul ADEX 2023. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) was showing models of its conceptual Adaptable Aerial Platform, a loyal wingman, alongside the KF-21 fighter. The equipment could be used for jamming, ISR, attack and as decoys.

KAI also showed its NCUAV, a MALE UAV with 17m wingspan destined for the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA). Its 10-year development has been completed and flight test activity should conclude before the end of the year.

Brand new was KAI’s Advanced Air Vehicle (AAV) concept. Its latest C103 design improves upon the C101 model