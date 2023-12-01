I/ITSEC 2023: VirTra debuts integration of VBS4 into its simulators

VirTra unveiled the integration of VBS4 and BlueIG at I/ITSEC 2023, presenting what it claimed was enhanced capability for its simulators.

Bohemia Interactive Simulations' (BISim) VBS, a virtual desktop training and simulation host has been used in more than 60 countries and by more than 300 integrators to support the training of military personnel. BISim finished the largest software update of its flagship product, the VBS4, last year.

The new update included an array of novel features and general improvements, the company told Shephard at the time of the update announcement. The 2D map has been revamped and now supports online sources from Google Maps and Bing. The software’s visuals have also been improved with volumetric clouds, 3D grass, and updated global roads and buildings.

Through the integration of VBS4 into the VirTra Operating System (VOS), VirTra can now offer military personnel a more sophisticated and dynamic training environment, the company said. The VBS4 allowed its users to create virtual battle scenarios in any geographical location, facilitating terrain construction, mission planning, ground-based simulations and post-exercise analysis.

VirTra simulation offers include the five-screen wraparound V-300 and V-ST PRO ballistic simulators.

VirTra’s primary goal in adopting VBS4 software, the company said, was to equip military personnel with adaptable, rapid and seamlessly integrated virtual-training experiences, honing decision-making skills for real-world scenarios. VBS4's enables instant integration with classroom setups, offering versatile options for non-firearm training and drone operations.

John Givens, CEO of VirTra, highlighted the significance of this integration, stating during I/ITSEC 2023: ‘The incorporation of Bohemia Interactive Simulations Virtual Battlespace (VBS) into VirTra's product line allows VBS users in the military to immediately leverage their investments in models, terrain, scenarios, and integrated components for both individual and group training.

‘The combination of our V3 capture studio capabilities with VBS integration enhances the scenario creation process, providing law enforcement customers with powerful tools for crafting intricate training scenarios,’ he added.

Starting in 2024, new customers will have access to VirTra simulators featuring VBS4 integration, while existing VOS clients will have the option to upgrade their simulators.

