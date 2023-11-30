I/ITSEC 2023: CAE unveils US Air Force digital F-16 cockpit

CAE showcased a digital F-16 fighter jet cockpit simulator connected to its Simulators Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) for the first time at I/ITSEC 2023.

SCARS, a centralised enterprise solution which establishes a common open-systems architecture for US Air Force (USAF) simulators, platforms and the Joint Synthetic Environment, will enable all USAF simulators to leverage common applications, swiftly update and maintain evergreen modelling and simulation capabilities, and offer enhanced cyber resilience.

CAE USA has been the prime contractor on the USAF’s SCARS programme which has been established to integrate and standardize the service’s aircraft training simulators. The effort, currently in its fourth year, will run for a total of 10 years.

Approximately 2,400 simulators across 300 USAF locations will be updated with the new common architecture. The initial task order covered nine sites and integrated new standards into the A-10 and KC-135 platforms.

Currently, SCARS is a US-only project, but Canada, Germany and the UK have all shown interested in the solution, according to CAE programme manager Mark Webb.

‘What we’re trying to show here is a big push from the USAF and the US Department of Defence (DoD) in general for virtualisation,’ Webb said.

At I/ITSEC 2023, a virtual cockpit was connected to a centralised server that can run up to two devices. Webb said that the cockpit could replicate any fighter as long as CAE was in possession of the accurate software configuration.

‘The fact that we virtualised all of this into one container allows the military to then connect those together, so you’re doing all this at a fraction of the cost,’ he stated.

A virtual cockpit linked to SCARS would have three core parts: the security operations centre, the on-premise equipment and the trainer. Due to the security operations centre, USAF personnel would be able to run mission sets of the highest classification, Webb said.

‘Last year, we had probably about 5% [of the system] virtualised,’ he noted. ‘Right now, this is 50% virtualised, and in the next six to 10 months, we’ll have 100% virtualisation of the F-16.’

Once the F-16 virtualisation is completed, CAE will start looking at the integration of other platforms,’ Webb added.

SCARS has been focused on commonality and interoperability for all DoD training efforts. It will aim to create a unique approach to synthetic training environments, providing crews with a more realistic training environment, while integrating into broader training systems to facilitate the move to multi-domain operations.

At I/ITSEC 2023, CAE also showcased the Soldier Virtual Trainer (SVT) Phase II prototype, a solution developed to address weapon skills development as part of the Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) modernisation effort to transform US Army training.

