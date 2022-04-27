IT2EC 2022: RN training lacks 'necessary level of complexity' but fosters lofty virtual ambitions

The UK RN trails behind the RAF in its integration of virtual training but aspires to achieve a 50:50 split between live and synthetic environments for collective training by 2025, according to Cdre Andrew Stacey, head of Fleet Operational Sea Training (FOST).

Speaking at the IT2EC event in London on 27 April, Stacey said the RN was around two years behind the RAF in programmatic terms, adding it has a stretch target to achieve a 25:75 split between live and synthetic collective training by 2030.

FOST is the RN's operational training delivery organisation for all ships and submarines.

Stacey also announced that the RN's Defence Operational Training Capability (Maritime) (DOTC(M)) programme had been funded as of last week.

Stacey said: 'DOTC(M) will provide much of the heft to allow us to follow in the footsteps of integrating what the RAF are doing under the DOTC(A) [Defence Operational Training Capability (Air) to achieve a linked and integrated Live Virtual Constructive synthetic programme.'

During a question and answer session at IT2EC, Stacey was asked about how the money would be spent; however, he said it could not be disclosed at this time.

Speaking in his capacity as commander of FOST about the requirement for the adoption of more synthetics to provide better operational outcomes, Stacey said that he could no longer deliver the standard of collective training needed.

Stacey said: 'There is an imperative that I have seen since I've been in this role, and there's an imperative that is reflected in the recent investment into the DOTC(M) programme recognised by the Royal Navy leadership.

'As the sole responsible person for collective training in the Royal Navy, I can simply no longer provide the necessary level of complexity, threat representation, agility, tempo, and reach needed to deliver collective training to the right service for our forces.'

He added that the synthetic training already provided by FOST was largely sourced from spare capacity provided by individual training space, is limited to specialist areas and only accounts for around 20% of warfare training.

Stacey added that there are some areas, such as 'seamanship', where synthetic training is not necessarily appropriate.

More virtual training will also be required as the RN looks to forward-deploy more ships to far-flung corners of the globe.

'I can simply no longer provide the necessary level of complexity, threat representation, agility, tempo, and reach needed to deliver collective training to the right service for our forces' — Cdre Andrew Stacey, commander of FOST

It could also help reduce pressure on a fleet that is already taxed by trying to balance deployments, maintenance and training.

Stacey explained: 'Synthetics offers some significant benefits for me, as far as force availability and the fleet in general. The majority of my training at the moment is conducted in live environments, we put ships and submarines to sea to conduct live training; that takes them away from base ports, takes them out of the maintenance loop, and that is a challenge for any programming service.

'If I can achieve training alongside with the teams whilst maintenance is being conducted concurrently, that is a huge boon, a huge advantage, for the pressure that's currently being felt on the fleet programme.'

Stacey added that synthetic training could offer multiple layers of training concurrently — reducing the number of times FOST has to send ships to sea.

This opens the door to allow for individual training and sub-team training to be conducted whilst also conducting high-level exercises.

Live training carries substantial costs for the RN and contributes to the RN's carbon footprint, something the service would like to bring down as the MoD aims to achieve its net-zero target by 2050. Synthetic training is seen as having benefits in these areas.