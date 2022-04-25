Against the odds: UK T&S industry faces challenges

The International Training Technology Exhibition & Conference (IT²EC) will be back at the Excel Centre in London on 26-28 April, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the show taking place in London, it is a suitable time to review the current state of the UK’s military T&S industry.

It is a broad church, ranging from the specialist arms of UK divisions of major global enterprises through to a host of SMEs offering niche expertise or technology, with solutions spread across the air, land and maritime domains. Shephard spoke to representatives of both large and small companies to get an overall view, and several themes emerged.

These include consolidation in the industry and an emphasis on large-scale teaming for major projects; frustration with the UK MoD’s procurement processes; the importance of simulation in reducing emissions; continuing innovation, particularly in SMEs; changes in learning processes and their impact on training structures; the provision of training as a service; the growing importance of AI and machine learning (ML); and finally, the use of simulation for purposes other than training.

Climate concerns

Ian McCrudden, COO of the European Training and Simulation Association (ETSA), told Shephard that there had been some reshaping of the market in recent years as new technology was introduced, noting particularly the increasing use of cloud-based simulation and service on demand.

He said the COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on the development of new ways of training and the use of remote learning, particularly in the increased use of simulation and gaming.

The drive for net-zero and the requirement to reduce emissions emanating from COP26 will lead to an increased use of simulators. On average, an estimated seven tons of carbon is saved by every simulated flight, McCrudden opined.

The UK has an eventual target of 80% synthetic and 20% live flying training, and the net-zero approach is also true for ground vehicle simulators, particularly heavy armour.

QinetiQ provides a range of aerial targets to customers around the world. This photograph shows the company’s Banshee and Rattler models. (Photo: QinetiQ)

McCrudden said that there was a global trend of consolidation in the market and a continuing drive by major companies to grow through acquisition, citing the acquisition by BAE Systems of Bohemia Interactive Simulations and the pending takeover by Thales of RUAG Simulation & Training.

Within the UK, recent examples include the acquisition of Inzpire and NSC by QinetiQ in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Darryn Rawlins, MD of Thales T&S UK, noted that as well as consolidation, cooperation and partnerships were increasingly important, but one of the obstacles to this was the issue of corporate intellectual property (IP). ‘It is important that IP constraints on collaboration are addressed head on,’ he said.

Steve Wilkinson, ETSA CEO, added that the increased introduction of more cost-effective XR technology, which encompasses AR, VR and MR, was likely to lead to more rapid consolidation as smaller businesses with niche XR capabilities are absorbed by larger firms.

Forced to export

QinetiQ’s Frazer Ross, head of joint and land domains business development for global training, expanded on this theme. He said that the UK MoD, the industry’s main customer, wanted consolidation or partnership to deliver current or impending major programmes.

As an example, a consortium runs the RN’s Project Selborne to deliver much of the navy’s training; the RAF’s Gladiator distributed synthetic training system is the responsibility of Boeing Defence UK; and the army is seeking a strategic partner for its Collective Training Transformation Programme.

Ross suggested that SMEs find it difficult to compete for long-term programmes such as these that take time to come to fruition because while they are in preparation, which may take years, they do not produce income, but SMEs need to maintain cashflow.

‘The UK seems to be about 15 years behind most of our customers in utilising combined COTS hardware/software products for part-task desktop trainers’ — Don Hawes, AFV Sim

‘The bigger the programme, the better the opportunity for the big primes, as they can carry the cost and risk of a drawn-out procurement process.’ However, Ross noted that although aggregation into large projects creates coherence, it also means that the procurement process can become slower, more unwieldy and less agile.

He was critical of the UK’s procurement process and focus on long-term requirements at the expense of benefitting from fast-moving technology. ‘By the time the requirement is set, technology has moved on. We need to be more prepared to take risk with COTS and MOTS equipment.’

This view was echoed by Don Hawes, director of AFV Sim, which supplies replica AFV hardware and computer games for low-cost desktop gunnery and tactical trainers, but the UK only accounts for approximately 3% of the company’s total sales.

‘The UK seems to be about 15 years behind most of our customers in utilising combined COTS hardware/software products for part-task desktop trainers. For us, the UK procurement process for desktop trainers for armoured vehicles is too long-winded and rarely, if ever, results in us receiving a purchase order,’ Hawes said.

Ross highlighted the increased importance of I-LVC simulation and particularly the technological impact and leading role of the gaming industry, the speed of development and its impact on the procurement process.

‘We need to recognise and embrace the gaming industry, and we need to procure kit more quickly and throw it away more quickly. We’re buying now head-mounted displays that will be obsolete in two years – such is the pace of advance.’

This is an extract from a feature that first appeared in Issue 2 of Military Training magazine. Click here to find out more.